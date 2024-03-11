Justin Rose Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Justin Rose looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Rose's average finish has been 36th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Rose last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -8.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -1.353 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 94th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 158th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.568, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|295.8
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.09%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.09%
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Rose has 189 points, placing him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.489. He finished 57th in that event.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.118 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.839, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.258
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.568
|-1.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.028
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.308
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.490
|-1.353
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
