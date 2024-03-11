PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Rose Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Justin Rose looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Rose's average finish has been 36th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Rose last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -8.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rose's Recent Performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -1.353 in his past five tournaments.
    Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 94th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 158th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.568, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance94295.8295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.09%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%20.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.09%

    Rose's Best Finishes

    • Rose, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Rose has 189 points, placing him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.489. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.118 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.839, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.258-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.568-1.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.028-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3080.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.490-1.353

    Rose's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-71-72-71+116
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1669-71-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2566-67-72-70-933
    May 18-21PGA Championship969-70-69-71-182
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1269-66-72-70-359
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open869-69-66-71-1385
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-68+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

