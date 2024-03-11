Justin Rose Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.489. He finished 57th in that event.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.118 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.839, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.