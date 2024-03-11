Chad Ramey Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.487. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -2.028. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.