Chad Ramey Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey looks for better results in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 27th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Ramey has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 27th.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Ramey's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Ramey has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 2.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.059 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.464 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.3 yards) ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 181st on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.139, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|285.3
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- Ramey, who has 42 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.487. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -2.028. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.464
|-1.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.139
|-3.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.375
|1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.901
|2.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.327
|-1.059
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.