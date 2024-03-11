PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey looks for better results in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 27th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ramey at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Ramey has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 27th.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Ramey has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 2.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.059 in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.464 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.3 yards) ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 181st on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.139, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165285.3283.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.96%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%22.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Ramey, who has 42 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.487. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -2.028. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.464-1.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-1.139-3.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3751.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.9012.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.327-1.059

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2770-71-68-75E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

