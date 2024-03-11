Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Joseph Bramlett enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 41st-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over the last two times Bramlett has played THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In 2023, Bramlett failed to make the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 2.275 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.260 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 93rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.053, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bramlett's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|304.1
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.78%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- With 64 points, Bramlett currently ranks 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.829. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.326.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.246
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.053
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.343
|-1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.442
|2.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.399
|1.260
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.