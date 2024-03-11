Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.829. In that event, he finished 25th.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.326.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).