Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he took 30th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +1 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Spieth's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Spieth finished 19th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Spieth is averaging 2.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 4.566 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth sported a 0.173 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|303.6
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|64.04%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|18
|24.85%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|9.48%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Last season Spieth participated in 23 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Last season Spieth's best performance came when he shot -25 and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
- Spieth placed 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1099 points last season.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.300. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.458.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.250
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|2.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.710
|4.566
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.