4H AGO

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jordan Spieth will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he took 30th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +1 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Spieth's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Spieth finished 19th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spieth is averaging 2.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 4.566 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth sported a 0.173 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74303.6296.0
    Greens in Regulation %17464.04%66.99%
    Putts Per Round2028.3127.4
    Par Breakers1824.85%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%9.48%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Last season Spieth participated in 23 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came when he shot -25 and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
    • Spieth placed 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1099 points last season.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.300. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.458.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2000.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1730.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2501.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0862.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.7104.566

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship367-70-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

