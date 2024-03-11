Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Spieth has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five starts.

Spieth is averaging 2.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.