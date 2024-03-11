Jason Day Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jason Day looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Day has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -1.
- In Day's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Day is averaging 0.137 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.797 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day sports a -0.059 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|300.7
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|47.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Day's Best Finishes
- Day has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Day sits 15th in the FedExCup standings with 648 points.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 1.768 (he finished 36th in that event).
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.314 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.923 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.215
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.059
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.550
|1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.136
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.843
|1.797
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.