Eric Cole Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 14-17, Eric Cole will look to build upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 27th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Cole finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Cole's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Eric Cole has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 0.975 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a 0.226 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|291.1
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.73%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has taken part in nine tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 572 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 1.991 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.062
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.226
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.135
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.469
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.498
|0.800
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.