4H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links March 14-17, Eric Cole will look to build upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 27th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Cole at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Cole finished 27th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 0.975 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a 0.226 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance131291.1289.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.75%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.73%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has taken part in nine tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 572 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 1.991 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.062-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2260.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.135-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4690.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4980.800

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

