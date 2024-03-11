Jake Knapp Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Jake Knapp ended the weekend at +12, good for a 57th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Knapp is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Knapp has claimed victory once while also earning three top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 5.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.9 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.718.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|307.9
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 785 points, Knapp currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.418 mark ranked third in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.201 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.148
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.718
|4.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.113
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.333
|1.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.016
|5.122
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
