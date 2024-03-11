Jake Knapp Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.418 mark ranked third in the field.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.201 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished in that event.