J.T. Poston Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Poston put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.