J.T. Poston Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
J.T. Poston will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 55th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +8 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Poston has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Poston missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Poston's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 285.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.194 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.089, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 156th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 106th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|287.0
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.69%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- As of now, Poston has collected 667 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Poston put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.089
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.029
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.169
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.198
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.427
|-1.194
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.