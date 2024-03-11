PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 55th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +8 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Poston at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Poston has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Poston missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 285.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.194 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.089, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 156th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 106th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156287.0285.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.34%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.69%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • As of now, Poston has collected 667 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Poston put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0890.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.029-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.169-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.198-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.427-1.194

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

