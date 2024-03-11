PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    When he takes the course March 14-17, Hideki Matsuyama will aim to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed fifth at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -5.
    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of -9.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished first once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 0.151 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 4.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama owns a 0.203 average that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance90296.1292.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.42%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.87%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama has played seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Matsuyama ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings with 958 points.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 1.994. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama produced his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1490.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2031.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.6592.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.3570.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6534.625

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

