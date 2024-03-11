Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
When he takes the course March 14-17, Hideki Matsuyama will aim to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed fifth at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -5.
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of -9.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished first once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 0.151 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 4.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama owns a 0.203 average that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|296.1
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.87%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama has played seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected .
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Matsuyama ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings with 958 points.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 1.994. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama produced his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.149
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.203
|1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.659
|2.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.357
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.653
|4.625
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
