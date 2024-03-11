Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 1.994. In that event, he finished 30th.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama produced his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.833.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.