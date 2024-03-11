Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Buckley has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of +5.
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Buckley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 1.050 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 129th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.997.
- On the greens, Buckley's 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|291.3
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.02%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- With 29 points, Buckley currently sits 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.871.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.932. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.604.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.199
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.997
|-2.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.169
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.073
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.953
|-1.703
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.