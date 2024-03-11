Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.871.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.932. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.604.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841). That ranked 13th in the field.