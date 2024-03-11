PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 49th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hall at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 0.427 in his past five tournaments.
    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211, which ranks 126th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 116th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance116293.2292.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.71%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Hall, who has 48 points, currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.689, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.211-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.328-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2811.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.101-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2970.427

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

