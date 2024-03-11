Harry Hall Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 49th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Hall has an average finishing position of 41st in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 0.427 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211, which ranks 126th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 116th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.328. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hall has registered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|293.2
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Hall, who has 48 points, currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.689, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.211
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.328
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.281
|1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.101
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.297
|0.427
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.