Harry Hall Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.372 (he finished 41st in that event).

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.046.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.689, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 39th in the field.