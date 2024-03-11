PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harris English Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Harris English will compete March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 21st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting -1 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over the last two times English has played THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • English last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    English's Recent Performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 1.950 in his past five tournaments.
    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.175.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81297.2297.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.13%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.04%

    English's Best Finishes

    • English has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times (100%).
    • As of now, English has collected 576 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 21st in the field at 1.981. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.635 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.209-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.175-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2731.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.5310.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8381.950

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

