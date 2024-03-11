Harris English Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

English has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.