Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.236 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.414 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.122 (he finished 56th in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).