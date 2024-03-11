Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Greyson Sigg concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 56th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Sigg has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +7 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -1.529 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 0.090 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.437 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|286.0
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.33%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- With 100 points, Sigg currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.236 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.414 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.122 (he finished 56th in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished 19th in that event).
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.177
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.437
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.006
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.680
|-1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.059
|0.090
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.