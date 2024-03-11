Grayson Murray Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the continuation of the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 14-17, Grayson Murray will try to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2017, he shot +8 and placed 79th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Murray finished 79th (with a score of +8) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2017).
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Murray's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Murray has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Grayson Murray has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Murray is averaging -2.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of -3.571 in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Murray has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 76th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.288, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Murray's -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|297.4
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|46.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.44%
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- With 571 points, Murray currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.093 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.920 (he finished 25th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.804, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 29th in the field.
- Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.388
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.288
|-1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.130
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.411
|-2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.181
|-3.571
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.