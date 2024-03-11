Grayson Murray Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.093 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.920 (he finished 25th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.804, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 29th in the field.