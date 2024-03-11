PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    When he takes the course March 14-17, Gary Woodland will look to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 54th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Woodland's average finish has been 65th, and his average score +3, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Woodland finished 54th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Woodland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 39th.
    • He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -2.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Woodland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranked 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked sixth on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.741, while he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.94%.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 186th last season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranked 185th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13313.8309.1
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%64.81%
    Putts Per Round18529.8330.2
    Par Breakers13920.95%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17215.86%17.13%

    Woodland's Best Finishes

    • Last season Woodland played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season Woodland's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 14th at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.538. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 9.688. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland posted his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 11th in the field at 2.318. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.049, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.533-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.741-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.349-1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-0.568-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.358-2.872

    Woodland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-72-73+28
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1468-72-73-72-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-70-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3967-73-66-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1469-69-67-71-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

