Gary Woodland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course March 14-17, Gary Woodland will look to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -1 and placed 54th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Woodland's average finish has been 65th, and his average score +3, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Woodland finished 54th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 39th.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -2.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranked 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked sixth on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.741, while he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 186th last season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranked 185th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.8
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|29.83
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.95%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|15.86%
|17.13%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Last season Woodland played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Woodland's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished 14th at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.538. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 9.688. In that event, he finished ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland posted his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 11th in the field at 2.318. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.049, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.741
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.349
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-0.568
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|-2.872
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|8
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.