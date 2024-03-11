Gary Woodland Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.538. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 9.688. In that event, he finished ninth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland posted his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 11th in the field at 2.318. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.049, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.