Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.476.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.