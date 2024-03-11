PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Garrick Higgo looks for better results in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 44th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgo at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Higgo has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 44th.
    • Higgo finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 138th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.330, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19306.1304.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.22%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.73%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Higgo has 76 points, ranking him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.476.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.187-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.330-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.203-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.4371.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.2830.611

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.