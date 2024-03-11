4H AGO
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo looks for better results in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he finished 44th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Higgo has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 44th.
- Higgo finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 1.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 138th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.330, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|306.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.73%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Higgo has 76 points, ranking him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.476.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.187
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.330
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.203
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.437
|1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.283
|0.611
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.