Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Francesco Molinari of Italy chips onto the 10th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 14-17, Francesco Molinari will aim to improve upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot E and finished 60th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Molinari has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -2.
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 60th after posting a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Molinari's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Molinari has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -2.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.965 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.69%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.20%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Best Finishes
- Molinari took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -10 and finished 24th in that event.
- Molinari ranked 190th in the FedExCup standings with 121 points last season.
Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.965
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|15
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.