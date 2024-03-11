PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Francesco Molinari of Italy chips onto the 10th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Francesco Molinari of Italy chips onto the 10th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 14-17, Francesco Molinari will aim to improve upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot E and finished 60th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Molinari at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Molinari has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -2.
    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 60th after posting a score of E.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Molinari's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Molinari has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -2.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.965 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-290.8286.8
    Greens in Regulation %-61.69%66.20%
    Putts Per Round-29.3530.5
    Par Breakers-16.20%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.25%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Best Finishes

    • Molinari took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season Molinari's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -10 and finished 24th in that event.
    • Molinari ranked 190th in the FedExCup standings with 121 points last season.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.965

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-76+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-68-71-71-215
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-74+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-67+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.