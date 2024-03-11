Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Molinari has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -2.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.