Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Erik van Rooyen looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • van Rooyen has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 13th, posting a score of -6.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 4.193 in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.392, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.321.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance53300.8299.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.63%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.03%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Currently, van Rooyen has 594 points, placing him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen posted his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3920.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3211.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.1550.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4911.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.0494.193

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

