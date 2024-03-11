Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen posted his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.