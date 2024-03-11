Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Erik van Rooyen looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- van Rooyen has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 13th, posting a score of -6.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 4.193 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.392, which ranks 36th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.321.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|300.8
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.03%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, van Rooyen has 594 points, placing him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen posted his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.392
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.321
|1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.155
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.491
|1.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.049
|4.193
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
