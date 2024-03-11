Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.278 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.992 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.