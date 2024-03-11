Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
After he placed 35th in this tournament in 2023, Ben Griffin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Griffin finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 45th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging -1.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245, which ranks 131st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 126th, and his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.469. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|291.7
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.13%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- With 156 points, Griffin currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.278 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.992 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 30th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.245
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.469
|-1.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.427
|1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.123
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.163
|-1.623
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
