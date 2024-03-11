PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 35th in this tournament in 2023, Ben Griffin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 14-17.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Griffin finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging -1.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245, which ranks 131st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 126th, and his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.469. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance126291.7290.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.69%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%17.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.13%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 156 points, Griffin currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.454. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.278 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.992 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.662 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.245-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.469-1.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.4271.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.123-0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.163-1.623

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

