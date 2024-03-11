PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Grillo has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In 2023, Grillo missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Grillo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.616 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.206 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 68th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.200, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151287.9288.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.79%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.28%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
    • As of now, Grillo has accumulated 527 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.960 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his -0.164 mark ranked 47th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2061.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.2000.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.478-1.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.6561.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5841.616

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

