Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.960 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his -0.164 mark ranked 47th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.