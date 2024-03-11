Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Emiliano Grillo enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Grillo has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 11th.
- In 2023, Grillo missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Grillo has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 1.863 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.616 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.206 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 68th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.200, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|287.9
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
- As of now, Grillo has accumulated 527 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.960 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his -0.164 mark ranked 47th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.206
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.200
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.478
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.656
|1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.584
|1.616
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.