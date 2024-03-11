Dylan Wu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.117.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.192 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.470, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.