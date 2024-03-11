PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He took 35th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wu at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Wu finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Wu is averaging -0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.099. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance126291.7287.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.37%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.44%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • As of now, Wu has accumulated 49 points, which ranks him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.192 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.470, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.040-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.099-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1200.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.076-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.015-0.742

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

