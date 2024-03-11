Dylan Wu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Dylan Wu seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He took 35th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Wu finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wu is averaging -0.742 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 126th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.099. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|291.7
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.37%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.44%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- As of now, Wu has accumulated 49 points, which ranks him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.192 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.470, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.040
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.099
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.120
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.076
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.015
|-0.742
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.