Doug Ghim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Ghim's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +10) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 1.785 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 7.030 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.667.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|293.4
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.77%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- While Ghim hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Ghim has 238 points, ranking him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.716 (he finished 13th in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.404
|1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.667
|3.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.136
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.348
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.556
|7.030
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.