Doug Ghim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.716 (he finished 13th in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.