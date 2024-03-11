Davis Thompson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 0.343 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.219 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.846.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).