Davis Thompson Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will appear March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 47th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -6 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Thompson has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 68th, posting a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Thompson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five tournaments.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thompson is averaging 2.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.442 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 26th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.512, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.0
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.19%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Thompson has 139 points, ranking him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 0.343 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.219 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.846.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.442
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.512
|1.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.242
|1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.406
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.717
|2.861
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.