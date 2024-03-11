PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 coming off a 62nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Riley has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 70th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley is averaging -0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -3.780 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 59th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.778 mark (168th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley's -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59299.7300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.40%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • As of now, Riley has compiled 20 points, which ranks him 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.829 mark ranked in the field.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.379. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.574.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.120), which ranked 28th in the field.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.830-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.778-1.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.295-1.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.185-0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.089-3.780

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.