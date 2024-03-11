Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Davis Riley enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 coming off a 62nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Riley has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 70th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley is averaging -0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -3.780 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.830 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 59th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.778 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley's -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|299.7
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Riley has compiled 20 points, which ranks him 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.829 mark ranked in the field.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.379. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.574.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.120), which ranked 28th in the field.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.830
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.778
|-1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.295
|-1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.185
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.089
|-3.780
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.