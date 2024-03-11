Davis Riley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 70th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Riley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.

Riley is averaging -0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.