David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    David Lipsky enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 41st-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Lipsky has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +12 and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lipsky is averaging -1.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.5 yards) ranks 170th, while his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a -0.066 mark (112th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance170283.5284.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%53.85%
    Putts Per Round130.2
    Par Breakers1%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.10%

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Lipsky, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • As of now, Lipsky has compiled 13 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.702.
    • Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.372. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.574 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.296-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.066-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.343-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.574-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.279-1.598

    Lipsky's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3672-70-70-73+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

