David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
David Lipsky enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 41st-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Lipsky has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +12 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lipsky is averaging -1.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.5 yards) ranks 170th, while his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a -0.066 mark (112th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|283.5
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.10%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- As of now, Lipsky has compiled 13 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.702.
- Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.372. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.574 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 41st in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.296
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.066
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.343
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.574
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.279
|-1.598
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
