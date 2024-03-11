David Lipsky Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.702.

Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.372. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.574 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.291, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.