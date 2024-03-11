Corey Conners Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his time out at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Corey Conners carded an 18th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Conners has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 17th.
- Conners missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Conners' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Conners has finished in the top 20 once.
- Conners has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -1.548 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 2.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.470 ranks 25th on TOUR this season, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks seventh on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.766. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.2
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- As of now, Conners has accumulated 269 points, which ranks him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.477. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.987 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.603.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.930, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.470
|1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.766
|2.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.197
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.643
|-1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.397
|2.022
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.