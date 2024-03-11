Corey Conners Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.477. In that tournament, he finished 57th.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.987 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.603.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.930, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).