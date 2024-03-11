Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882 (he finished second in that tournament).

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 9.283 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.687.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.