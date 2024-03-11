4H AGO
Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Collin Morikawa looks for a better result in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he placed 13th shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Morikawa's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Morikawa last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -7.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -14 across his last five events.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 0.764 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 last season, which ranked 21st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked second on TOUR with a mark of 1.012.
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|10.74%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa participated in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of -14.
- Morikawa's 1246 points last season placed him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 9.283 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.687.
- At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|0.764
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
