Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.712. He finished 28th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout produced his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.142. In that event, he finished 44th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked in the field.