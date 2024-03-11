Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa reacts to his par putt on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 14-17, Christiaan Bezuidenhout will try to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -7 and placed 13th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 27th.
- Bezuidenhout last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -7.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 281.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.432. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|281.0
|281.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.73%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- While Bezuidenhout has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- Currently, Bezuidenhout sits 29th in the FedExCup standings with 493 points.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.712. He finished 28th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout produced his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.142. In that event, he finished 44th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.249
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.432
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.274
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.442
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.351
|1.200
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
