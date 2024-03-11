Chris Kirk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Chris Kirk hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 44th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kirk's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Kirk last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Kirk's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging -2.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.209 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.531 (20th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.511, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|294.0
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.02%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk has played seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Kirk has 856 points, ranking him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.601, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.531
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.511
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.175
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.448
|-2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.769
|-0.209
Kirk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|65
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.