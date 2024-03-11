Chris Kirk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.601, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished first.