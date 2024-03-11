PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Chris Kirk hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 44th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kirk's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Kirk last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging -2.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.209 in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.531 (20th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.511, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108294.0293.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%49.02%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.42%

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk has played seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Kirk has 856 points, ranking him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.601, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.5311.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.511-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1750.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.448-2.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.769-0.209

    Kirk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

