Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Chesson Hadley of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 35th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hadley has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of +1.
- Hadley last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of -3.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Hadley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 2.218 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 2.010 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley ranked 42nd on TOUR with an average of 0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.27%.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 30th last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 93rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.27%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.99
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.17%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.00%
|9.26%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley last season played 30 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Hadley had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -21 (six shots back of the winner).
- Hadley's 304 points last season ranked him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 7.715 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.649, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.168
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.343
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.388
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.389
|2.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.177
|2.010
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.