Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 7.715 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.649, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.