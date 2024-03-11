Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -3.
- Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 1.188 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113, which ranks 113th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 71st, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman sports a 0.085 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|298.2
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.71%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Hoffman has 329 points, ranking him 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.445.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.113
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.085
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.117
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.352
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.441
|1.188
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.