Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.445.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.985 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.