Carson Young Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.678.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.814, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.