4H AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Carson Young posted a 56th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Young at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Young is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.280 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 (71st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.0 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.706 average that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 115th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125292.0292.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.78%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Young, who has 145 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.678.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.814, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1750.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.7062.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.273-1.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.1120.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4972.280

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3873-70-69-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

