Carson Young Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Carson Young posted a 56th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Young is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Young has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.280 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 (71st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.0 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.706 average that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 115th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|292.0
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Young, who has 145 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.678.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.814, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.175
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.706
|2.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.273
|-1.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.112
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.497
|2.280
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.