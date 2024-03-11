Carl Yuan Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Carl Yuan struggled, failing to make the cut at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Yuan's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Yuan's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Yuan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.553 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -3.346 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.537, which ranks 17th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.7 yards) ranks fifth, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.203. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|311.7
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.20%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Currently, Yuan ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 129 points.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.127. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.372 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.167, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.537
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.203
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.038
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.921
|-3.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.219
|-3.346
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.