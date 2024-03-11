Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five events, Villegas has an average finish of 65th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Villegas is averaging -0.870 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.