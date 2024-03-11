Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Camilo Villegas of Colombia looks on from the 12th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Villegas' first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Villegas has an average finish of 65th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Villegas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -0.870 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -3.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.145 this season, which ranks 184th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.2 yards) ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.406 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas' 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|281.2
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Currently, Villegas sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at -0.857.
- Villegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 33rd in the field at 2.052. In that event, he finished 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.326 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.141), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.145
|-2.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.406
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.056
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.127
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.368
|-3.290
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
