4H AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Cameron Young of the United States walks off the seventh hole tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young looks for a better result in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he took 51st shooting -2 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Young has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 51st.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of -2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 2.822 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.428 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young's -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62299.4300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.47%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.28%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has played six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Young, who has 351 points, currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.979.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.711. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.5172.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4281.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.258-1.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0700.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.6172.822

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

