Cameron Young Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.979.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.711. He finished 16th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.