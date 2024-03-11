Cameron Young Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Cameron Young of the United States walks off the seventh hole tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cameron Young looks for a better result in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after he took 51st shooting -2 in this tournament in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Young has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 51st.
- In Young's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of -2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 2.822 in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.428 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young's -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 106th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|299.4
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.47%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has played six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Young, who has 351 points, currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.979.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.711. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.517
|2.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.428
|1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.258
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.070
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.617
|2.822
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
