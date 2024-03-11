Cam Davis Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.049 (he finished 30th in that event).

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 0.234 mark ranked 33rd in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.