Cam Davis Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Cam Davis will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he took 18th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting -2 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Davis' average finish has been sixth, and his average score -8, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Davis last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -8.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Davis has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging 0.677 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 91st on TOUR with a mark of 0.058.
    • On the greens, Davis' 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95295.4295.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.01%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • With 238 points, Davis currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.049 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 0.234 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.141-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0581.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.457-1.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.2860.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.2540.744

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-66+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

