Cam Davis Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Cam Davis will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he took 18th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting -2 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Davis' average finish has been sixth, and his average score -8, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Davis last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -8.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Davis has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging 0.677 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 91st on TOUR with a mark of 0.058.
- On the greens, Davis' 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|295.4
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- With 238 points, Davis currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 52nd in the field with a mark of 0.049 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 0.234 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.141
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.058
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.457
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.286
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.254
|0.744
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.