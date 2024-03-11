Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.