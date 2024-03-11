PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Byeong Hun An finished the weekend at -4, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 seeking a better finish.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • An's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2023, An finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • An has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • An has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 2.222 Strokes Gained: Total.
    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 60th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.242, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, An's 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance11307.4306.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.47%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.08%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, An ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5601.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2420.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2770.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.087-0.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1662.222

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

