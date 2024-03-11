Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Byeong Hun An finished the weekend at -4, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 seeking a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- An's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2023, An finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
An's Recent Performances
- An has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- An has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- An has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 2.222 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 60th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.242, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, An's 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|307.4
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.47%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.08%
An's Best Finishes
- An has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, An ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.560
|1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.242
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.277
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.087
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.166
|2.222
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.