Brice Garnett Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett looks to repeat his winning performance from the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Garnett's average finish has been 50th, and his average score E, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2022, Garnett finished 50th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Garnett's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished first once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -27 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 282.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Garnett is averaging -2.334 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|288.7
|282.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.48%
|34.52%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.40
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|13.63%
|9.92%
Garnett's Best Finishes
- Garnett last season participated in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Garnett had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -44 and finished first (17 shots back of the winner).
- Garnett placed 169th in the FedExCup standings with 173 points last season.
Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.118
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.137
|2.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.136
|-2.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.013
|0.776
Garnett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-72-74-74
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|68-69-72-67
|-8
|21
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.