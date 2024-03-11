PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Brice Garnett looks to repeat his winning performance from the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Garnett's average finish has been 50th, and his average score E, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2022, Garnett finished 50th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Garnett's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished first once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -27 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 282.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Garnett is averaging -2.334 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177288.7282.0
    Greens in Regulation %1770.48%34.52%
    Putts Per Round15429.4030.4
    Par Breakers9521.90%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance7213.63%9.92%

    Garnett's Best Finishes

    • Garnett last season participated in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Garnett had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -44 and finished first (17 shots back of the winner).
    • Garnett placed 169th in the FedExCup standings with 173 points last season.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1180.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.1372.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.136-2.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0130.776

    Garnett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-70-70-69-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-72-74-74+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3368-69-72-67-821
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7767-71-67-73-62
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

