Brice Garnett Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished first once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.

He has an average score relative to par of -27 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 282.0 yards in his past five starts.

Garnett is averaging -2.334 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.