Brian Harman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field at 1.352.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.532.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.482. In that event, he finished 60th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.