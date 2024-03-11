PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Brian Harman hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Harman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Harman has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Harman finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman is averaging 0.594 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.647 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.009 average that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150288.1289.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.45%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%21.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.74%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman has played six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Harman has 457 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field at 1.352.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.532.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.482. In that event, he finished 60th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.136-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.009-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2210.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3470.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4410.647

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.