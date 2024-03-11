Brian Harman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Brian Harman hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Harman has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 41st.
- Harman finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman is averaging 0.594 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.647 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.009 average that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|288.1
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.45%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.74%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman has played six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Harman has 457 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 33rd in the field at 1.352.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.532.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.482. In that event, he finished 60th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.675, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.136
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.009
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.221
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.347
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.441
|0.647
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.