Brendon Todd Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.320 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.