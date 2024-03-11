PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    When he takes the course March 14-17, Brendon Todd will look to build upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 27th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Todd at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Todd has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 27th after posting a score of -5.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 273.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd has an average of 3.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.584 this season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.6 yards) ranks 184th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd owns a -0.021 mark (103rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184276.6273.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.40%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Todd, who has 393 points, currently sits 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.320 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.584-1.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.021-1.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.3371.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.7773.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5091.800

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

