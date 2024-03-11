Brendon Todd Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
When he takes the course March 14-17, Brendon Todd will look to build upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 27th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Todd has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 27th after posting a score of -5.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 273.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd has an average of 3.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.584 this season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.6 yards) ranks 184th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd owns a -0.021 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Todd's 0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|276.6
|273.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Todd, who has 393 points, currently sits 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.320 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.584
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.021
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.337
|1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.777
|3.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.509
|1.800
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.