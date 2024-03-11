PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 42nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Wu finished 19th (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 106th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a -0.024 mark (104th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance106294.1294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.00%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.04%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Wu has 118 points, ranking him 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722. He finished 18th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.050-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.024-1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.065-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.3170.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.178-0.815

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

