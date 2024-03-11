Brandon Wu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722. He finished 18th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.