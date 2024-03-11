Brandon Wu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 42nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Wu finished 19th (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.050, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 106th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a -0.024 mark (104th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|294.1
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.04%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Wu has 118 points, ranking him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 25th in the field at 1.578. In that event, he finished 18th.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722. He finished 18th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.050
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.024
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.065
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.317
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.178
|-0.815
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
