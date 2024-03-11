Ben Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Ben Taylor missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after better results March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Taylor's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -2.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.898 this season (180th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 43.4% driving accuracy average ranks 185th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.533.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.2
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|47.86%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.96%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- With 4 points, Taylor currently sits 198th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.209.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.898
|-2.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.533
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.173
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.138
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.466
|-2.863
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.