PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent competition, Ben Taylor missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after better results March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Taylor at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Taylor's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -2.863 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.898 this season (180th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 43.4% driving accuracy average ranks 185th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.533.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103294.2293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%47.86%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%19.66%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.96%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time.
    • With 4 points, Taylor currently sits 198th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.278.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.209.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.898-2.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.533-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.173-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1380.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.466-2.863

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.