Ben Silverman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman will compete March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed 42nd in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -10 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Silverman is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 284.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman is averaging 2.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 4.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman owns a 0.034 mark (95th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|287.2
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.48%
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Silverman has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 1.603 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.924, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.269
|1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.034
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.375
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.563
|2.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.241
|4.287
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.