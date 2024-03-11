Ben Silverman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 1.603 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.924, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.