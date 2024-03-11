Ben Martin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Ben Martin hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 42nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Martin has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of E.
- In 2023, Martin finished 54th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Martin has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163 ranks 121st on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.259. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|286.9
|285.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.38%
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Martin, who has 29 points, currently sits 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.499 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.408 mark ranked 49th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.244, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 49th in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.163
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.259
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.341
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.003
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.249
|-0.522
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.