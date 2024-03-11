PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Martin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Ben Martin hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 42nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Martin at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Martin has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of E.
    • In 2023, Martin finished 54th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Martin has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 285.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163 ranks 121st on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.259. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance157286.9285.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.08%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.38%

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • Martin, who has 29 points, currently sits 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.499 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.408 mark ranked 49th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.244, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 49th in the field.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.163-0.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2591.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.341-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.003-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.249-0.522

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-71-73-73+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-72-69-68-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1070-70-73-67-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

