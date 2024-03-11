Ben Kohles Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a sixth-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kohles is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He posted a final score of -17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -1.731 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -4.788 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kohles has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.9 yards) ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 150th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.474, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|279.9
|277.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.17%
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Currently, Kohles sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 71 points.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 0.572 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.242 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 52nd in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.252
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.474
|-1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.595
|-1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.419
|-1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.740
|-4.788
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.