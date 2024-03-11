PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Kohles Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a sixth-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kohles at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kohles is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Kohles' Recent Performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He posted a final score of -17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -1.731 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -4.788 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kohles has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.9 yards) ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 150th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.474, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kohles has registered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178279.9277.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.70%
    Putts Per Round130.5
    Par Breakers1%19.19%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.17%

    Kohles' Best Finishes

    • Kohles has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • Currently, Kohles sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 71 points.

    Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 0.572 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.242 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 52nd in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.252-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.474-1.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.595-1.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.419-1.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.740-4.788

    Kohles' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.