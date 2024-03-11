Ben Kohles Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 0.572 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 1.185.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.242 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.736), which ranked 30th in the field.