Beau Hossler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Beau Hossler will appear March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -9 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over the last three times Hossler has entered THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +8.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.711 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 3.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.110. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|292.1
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.70%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Hossler has 322 points, placing him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.007
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.110
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.337
|1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.503
|1.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.956
|3.252
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.