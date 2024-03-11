Beau Hossler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that event).

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.