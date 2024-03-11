PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler will appear March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -9 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over the last three times Hossler has entered THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +8.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.711 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 3.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    

    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.110. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance123292.1292.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.51%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%23.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.70%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Hossler has 322 points, placing him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.971, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0070.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1100.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.3371.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.5031.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9563.252

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

