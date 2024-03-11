PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Austin Eckroat hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 3.252 in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.077 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 89th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat owns a 0.527 mark (22nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance89296.3291.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one win .
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • As of now, Eckroat has accumulated 592 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.077-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5272.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.3091.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.008-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.9053.252

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

