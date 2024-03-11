Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that tournament, he finished first.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.