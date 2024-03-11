Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 3.252 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.077 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 89th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat owns a 0.527 mark (22nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|296.3
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one win .
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- As of now, Eckroat has accumulated 592 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that tournament, he finished first.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.077
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.527
|2.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.309
|1.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.008
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.905
|3.252
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.