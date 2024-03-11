Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 4.798 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam produced his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.