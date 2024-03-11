Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Andrew Putnam enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over Putnam's last three trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Putnam last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.190 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.5 yards) ranks 180th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.029. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|279.5
|275.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.48%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Putnam has 324 points, ranking him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 4.798 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam produced his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.331
|-1.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.029
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.119
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.572
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.331
|0.351
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
