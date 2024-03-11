PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Andrew Putnam enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Putnam at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over Putnam's last three trips to the THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Putnam last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.190 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 0.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Putnam has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.5 yards) ranks 180th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.029. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance180279.5275.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.00%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%20.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.48%

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • Putnam has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Putnam has 324 points, ranking him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 4.798 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam produced his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.331-1.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0290.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.1190.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.5721.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3310.351

    Putnam's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-69-70-73-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

