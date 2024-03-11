Andrew Novak Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his time out at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Andrew Novak posted a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Novak missed the cut (with a score of +10) in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's Recent Performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 6.179 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak owns a 0.868 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|297.4
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.46%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Although Novak has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- Novak, who has 219 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.350 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.032
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.868
|2.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.566
|1.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.001
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.403
|6.179
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.