Andrew Novak Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.350 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.