4H AGO

Andrew Novak Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his time out at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Andrew Novak posted a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Novak at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Novak missed the cut (with a score of +10) in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 6.179 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak owns a 0.868 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance76297.4297.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.80%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.46%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Although Novak has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Novak, who has 219 points, currently ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.350 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0320.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8682.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.5661.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0010.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4036.179

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-70-71-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-72-70-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

