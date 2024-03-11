Alex Smalley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Alex Smalley
Alex Smalley looks to improve upon his 65th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Smalley finished 65th (with a score of +1) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smalley has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of -2.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -3.126 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.357, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Smalley's -1.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 184th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|302.3
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- As of now, Smalley has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.034.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.741). That ranked in the field.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.379
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.357
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.080
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-1.425
|-2.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.482
|-3.126
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.