Alex Smalley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.034.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.741). That ranked in the field.